Joshua Tree National Park Climbing Management Plan Public Scoping Extended to March 13, 2022

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA—Due to the significant public interest in the Climbing Management Plan (CMP), Joshua Tree National Park (JTNP) is extending the public scoping comment period by two weeks. The Public Scoping period has been ongoing since January 13, 2022 and JTNP will continue accepting comments until March 13, 2022. During this planning phase JTNP is asking the public to provide comments on management actions being proposed for the CMP.

More information:

Why is a climbing management plan needed?

The park’s Backcountry and Wilderness Management Plan (2000) guides climbing management, but it falls short when considering that visitation has more than doubled and many bolts and anchors currently need to be replaced or will need to be replaced soon.

Previous plans are not sufficient to protect sensitive park resources and respectfully consider sacred landscapes of traditionally associated tribal communities.

The official park trail system does not include trails to climbing and bouldering areas making it difficult for the park to fund trail improvements.

Current management practices are not consistent with new agency guidance on fixed anchors in wilderness.

Lack of delineated trails to rock formations and bouldering areas has negatively affected vegetation, cultural resources, and soil crusts. Open desert terrain makes it very challenging to manage trampling from foot traffic.

A transparent and repeatable process for evaluating the appropriateness of recreational climbing or related activities around cultural sites is needed to better inform management actions.

A Climbing Management Plan is needed to address the park’s unique resource challenges to find an appropriate balance between recreational use and the preservation of cultural and natural resources.

Bouldering, highlining and slacklining activities have not been evaluated for their appropriateness at the park. This is required by agency policy for any new forms of recreation in parks.

Purpose of the Plan

The purpose of this plan is to guide the management of rock-based recreation activities for the protection of cultural resources, natural resources, and wilderness character, and to support the public’s desire to enjoy the park through climbing and related activities.

Objectives

This plan would establish management actions related to rock climbing, bouldering, and related activities, in order to protect cultural and natural resources, comply with the Wilderness Act, and provide for a breadth of quality rock-based recreation experiences. Objectives include:

Identifying access routes for heavily used formations and ensure approaches to climbing formations avoid sensitive cultural sites and natural resources;

Ensuring fixed anchors in wilderness meet the provisions of Section 4(C) of the Wilderness Act;

Clarifying the process for installing, replacing, or removing fixed anchors, including issuance of permits when necessary;

Clarifying the roles and expectations of professional guides and special use permit holders, including a determination of necessity for their operation in Wilderness;

Establishing a framework for resource protection closures and specify where those initial areas may be; and

Developing strategies that improve incorporation of traditionally associated Native American community values.

Source: NPS