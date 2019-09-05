Starting September 9th, 2019, Joshua Tree National Park vegetation and fire management staff will resume removing non-native grasses and brush along Covington Flats Road. This work began in spring 2019 in response to heavy winter rains and higher than average growth.

Removing this vegetation will reduce the intensity of a potential fire, allow easier access for fire crews, and provide an existing barriers in fire containment. Fires in 1995, 1999, and 2006 demonstrated the sensitivity of Joshua trees and the length of time it takes for these trees to recover. These measures will help mitigate that risk.

Work will begin in the area and will continue for the next several weeks. All roads will remain open, with only minor delays. For more information, contact Neil Frakes at 760-367-5564.

Source: NPS