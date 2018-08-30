Joshua Tree National Park staff will reopen all campgrounds on August 30, 2018 in anticipation of the upcoming busy season. They will be first come, first served through Thursday, September 27, 2018.

On Friday, September 28, 2018, the following campgrounds will require online reservations that can be made at www.recreation.gov:

Cottonwood Campground

Indian Cove Campground

Black Rock Campground

Black Rock Equestrian Campground

Jumbo Rocks Campground

Reservations can be made for September 28, 2018 through May 26, 2019 from six months up to one day in advance at http://www.recreation.gov for an individual/family site, and twelve months up to one day in advance for group sites.

The reservation system is available today for campers planning for the September 28 weekend.

Source: NPS