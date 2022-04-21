Joshua Tree NP – Climber fatality in the Sheep Pass Area

A fall resulted in a fatality of a climber in the Sheep Pass Area of Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Joshua Tree Search and Rescue and Riverside County deputies responded to the incident. The climber was identified as Tina Lynn Fiori, 51 year old resident of Riverside County.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Fiori’s family and friends during this extremely painful time, ” said park superintendent David Smith.

The details and cause of the fall are currently unknown. No signs of foul play were present. No further information is available at this time.