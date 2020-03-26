As of March 21, 2020, Joshua Tree National Park will offer very limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. At Joshua Tree National Park, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the California State order:

All park roads are closed to vehicles.

Campgrounds are closed.

The park will not issue permits nor conduct on-site public or educational programs.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Joshua Tree National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website, www.nps.gov/jotr and social media channels.

Some recreational opportunities in Joshua Tree National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance including hiking, biking, and climbing.

The park remains open to bicycle and hiker access.

Wilderness access using the Covington Flats Road as well as the entrances to Berdoo Canyon, Pinkham Canyon, Thermal Canyon, and Long Canyon will remain open. Backcountry permits will not be required for the use of these areas and overnight backcountry camping is permitted.

Additionally, urban trail access at the Oasis of Mara, the California Riding and Hiking Trail, Rattlesnake Canyon, Eureka Peak and the High View Nature Trail as accessed via Black Rock campground will remain open to provide for healthy recreation opportunities.

Visitor centers and public restrooms are closed until further notice. The NPS is taking extraordinary steps to implement the latest guidance from state and local authorities, the CDC, efforts to promote social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Source: NPS