Tumacácori sets aside a special day each year to honor its youngest visitors. On Saturday, April 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Junior Rangers of all ages will be able to play, create, and learn from special activities on the mission grounds. Families can spend the morning with hands-on games, crafts, and programs while enjoying free admission all day.

“If you’ve ever wondered how a historical park like Tumacácori could be kid-friendly, come to Junior Ranger Day,” says superintendent Bob Love “This park is all about family and the things that young people love like animals, games, and food.” Go head-to-head with friends on a traditional O’odham pottery race. Cool off in the monsoon tunnel or with an authentic Tumacácori raspado. Create works of art in clay, mud, paint, and fabric. Cultivate wildflowers that attract butterflies and hummingbirds. Meet and feed real heritage livestock. More than 20 different games will be available for all ages, abilities, and interests.

Each game, activity, or craft gets you closer to prizes such as pins, badges, stickers, and books. The first fifty Junior Rangers to complete all activities will go home with the grand prize, a limited-edition Junior Ranger Day T-shirt.

For more information on Junior Ranger Day or other events and activities at Tumacácori National Historical Park, call 520-377-5060, or visit the park website, at nps.gov/tuma.

Source: NPS