Can you name an animal that helps bring us chocolate, tequila, and even dates? Bats help spread cacao (chocolate) seeds. They pollinate blue agave, and even protect our local date crop from pests! Join us Saturday Feb 2nd for a Junior Ranger program dedicated to our bats.

Afterwards, join us for Explorer Zone, where we’ll learn about how Indigenous people used desert resources to thrive in a place few others could survive.

Meet at the Discovery Center on Ranger Station Road. Map directions to Discovery Center: https://goo.gl/maps/T29dcZ4abVN2

Schedule:

Mini Rangers – Ages 3-6. 10:30 AM.

Batty Misconceptions About Bats

Junior Rangers – Ages 7-12. 11:30 AM.

Batty Misconceptions About Bats

Explorer Zone. 2:00 – 4:00 PM.

Native American History

Ocotillo Wells SVRA

5172 Highway 78

Borrego Springs, California 92004