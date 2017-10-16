Grand Canyon, AZ- The Kaibab Suspension Bridge, also called the Black Bridge, will close to foot traffic while trail crews replace wood decking and tread boards. Mules will still be able to cross the bridge, but all foot traffic will need to follow detours. The Black Bridge is one of two footbridges that crosses the Colorado River near Phantom Ranch.

The bridge will be closed to hikers between 7 am and 4:30 pm from Tuesday, October 17 to Wednesday, October 25 and from Tuesday, October 31 to Tuesday, November 7. South Kaibab Trail users will follow a detour to and from the Silver Suspension Bridge using the Colorado River Trail. Signs and park staff will provide directions. Hikers will be able to cross the bridge when crews are not working.

Advertisement

The work on the Black Bridge replaces decking and tread boards, which over time have become rutted, making the walking surface uneven. NPS trail crews last replaced the decking and boards in 2006.

Source: NPS