JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Twentynine Palms, California – Keys View Road will be closed at National Park Drive from June 11 thru June 13. Road crews will be working on chip seal application and pavement preservation.

Visitors are also reminded that on-going road projects continue in other areas in the park so expect delays that could last up to 30 minutes. Please drive cautiously and obey flagging directives.

Source: NPS