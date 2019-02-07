SPRINGDALE, UT – Closed since road re-construction began in May 2018, the facilities in the Kolob Canyons District of Zion National Park will reopen on Friday February 8, 2019.

The project involved reconstructing sections of the road, repaving the entire road, and adding accessible parking, sidewalk, and two new bathroom facilities. The intensive slope, drainage and grading portions of the project are complete and the road is now safe for visitor use. In the Spring when the weather improves, contractors will return to complete final paving and finish remaining project details, but the road will remain open during that work. Expect some traffic delays during final paving in the Spring.

The Kolob Canyons Visitor Center, parking lot off of Interstate 15, and all of the Kolob Canyons Road will be open February 8th. The Taylor Creek Trail, the Timber Creek Overlook Trail, Lee Pass Trailhead, and other areas served via the Kolob Canyons Road will also be available to the public.

Weather-related closures may still occur so visitors are asked to check road and trail conditions and plan accordingly. For the latest news refer to the Park website, Twitter feed, or Facebook posts.

Source: NPS