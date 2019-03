Kanaraville, UT – The Kolob Canyons Scenic Drive was closed March 6, 2019, after reports of three active areas of rockfall. The area will remain closed until the weather improves, and the road can be assessed and cleared.

Due to this storm, access to the Middle Fork of Taylor Creek, Lee Pass, and Timber Creek Overlook is closed. The Kolob Canyons Visitor Center is remaining open.

Source: NPS