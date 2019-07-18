BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Lake Mead National Recreation Area is calling on all photographers and every social media extraordinaire to showcase their love for Lake Mead and Lake Mohave as part of a 2019 photo contest.

The winner will receive a 2020 Lake Mead National Recreation Area annual pass, courtesy of the Lake Mead Circle, the park’s non-profit partner. The winning photo will also appear as the featured image on the pass.

Visitors can submit entries by uploading their photo to Instagram with the hashtag #LAKEPhotoContest19 and tagging the park @lakemeadnps anytime from July 15, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2019. Posts should include a caption describing why the photo fits this year’s theme Love Your Lakes.

For more information about the contest and rules visit www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/lake-photo-contest-2019.htm.