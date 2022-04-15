Lake Mead National Recreation Area Closing White Rock, Liberty Arch, Arizona Hot Springs, Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf Trail Areas, Goldstrike Canyon for the Summer

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – To help keep visitors and outdoor recreators safe during the record high temperature summer months, Lake Mead National Recreation Area is instituting seasonal closures to certain strenuous areas and park trails from May 15, 2022 – September 30, 2022.According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the Southwest United States. Therefore, Lake Mead is taking measures to proactively curb these serious safety concerns and potential tragedies by closing the following areas:

Goldstrike Canyon

White Rock Canyon and White Rock Canyon Trail

Arizona Hot Springs and Arizona Hot Springs Trail

Liberty Arch Trail

Lone Palm Trail

Sugar Loaf Trail

Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf surrounding areas

The hot springs near both Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon will remain accessible from the Colorado River and remain open to the public during the seasonal closure. The River Mountain Loop Trail and Historic Railroad Trail will also remain open. Heat related illnesses can severely impact anyone regardless of physical ability even within short periods of exposure. Park rangers experience a significant increase in medical emergency calls due to excessive heat in the summer, so visitors are cautioned to prepare for their visit as responsibly as possible to help avoid disaster. This can be done by visiting during early morning or evening hours of lower temperatures and indirect sun exposure; keeping outdoor activities in short duration; packing plenty of water and salty snacks; and knowing the location and distance of hiking paths and climbing activities before arriving.For more information on how to Plan Like A Park Ranger and do your part to keep yourself and our staff safe during your visit to Lake Mead National Recreation Area, please visit: Safety – Lake Mead National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

Source: NPS