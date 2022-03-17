Lake Mead National Recreation Area prepares for 2022 Boating Season

Low-water levels have reduced launch ramp access so plan ahead before visiting

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – Lake Mead National Recreation Area welcomes visitors for the 2022 boating season and encourages everyone to check for potential changes to motorized boat launch ramp access before visiting. “Lake Mead National Recreational Area looks forward to another successful, and busy, 2022 boating season for recreational boaters, tourists, campers and visitors. We remain committed to providing safe and responsible access to all the recreational opportunities Lake Mead has to offer so that every visitor has an optimal park experience,” said Randy LaVasseur, Acting Superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Boaters should check the status of their preferred launch destination(s) on the park’s website and consider planning their trips to avoid high-traffic times. Highest congestion at launch ramps typically occurs on weekends, so weekday visits are encouraged when possible to enjoy the lake with fewer crowds.

Launch ramp access this summer:

Callville Bay launch ramp is open on one lane of pipe mat and will likely close in April 2022 or when the lake level drops below 1,062 feet elevation. Previous Bureau of Recreation (BOR) projections anticipated this lake level drop happening in May, but the most recent projections suggest it will occur sooner.

Hemenway Harbor will operate on one lane of concrete; pipe mat extension will be installed at 1,064 feet elevation.

Echo Bay will operate on two lanes of concrete; one lane of pipe mat extension will be installed at 1,060 feet elevation.

Launch ramps at Temple Bar and Boulder Harbor will remain closed. South Cove’s launch ramp is closed, but primitive launching is still available approximately 0.5 mile to the south of the concrete launch ramp.

Launch ramp access on Lake Mohave will remain stable. However, boaters should expect higher congestion at these locations.

According to BOR’s March 2022 24-month forecast, water levels at Lake Mead will drop earlier-than-expected. Projected water levels are provided typically on the 15th of each month by the BOR.

Water level status projections from the BOR’s March 2022 Most Probable Inflow 24-Month Study:

The current water elevation for end of March is 1,063.11 feet.

Projection for end of April 2022 is 1,057.14 feet.

Projection for end of July 2022 is 1,046.87 feet.

Projection for end of October 2022 is 1,047.47 feet.

The NPS and interagency partners are collaborating to plan for longer term operational conditions as water levels in Lake Mead continue to fluctuate. The park is actively evaluating the long-term implications of ongoing historic drought on recreational infrastructure and analyzing the most accurate scientific data available to make the best decisions possible. The NPS recognizes the important role that launch ramps and marinas play in the economies of gateway communities and the numerous businesses that operate in the parks, and robust civic and stakeholder engagement will be a part of longer-term planning. Our commitment to understanding the impacts of climate change on park resources, infrastructure, operations, and visitor experiences is central to ensuring the safe, responsible and long-term use and enjoyment of all Lake Mead has to offer.

Source: NPS