L

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Lake Mead National Recreation Area will resume routine custodial services and trash pickup, using revenue generated by recreation fees.

Advertisement

National Park Service officials have determined that by using Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement funds to immediately bring back park maintenance crews, the park will be able to clean restrooms and remove trash for health and safety.

Since the shutdown of the federal government began in December due to the lapse of appropriations, the park has remained as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures. Park roads, lookouts, trails and launch ramps at Lake Mead National Recreation Area remain accessible to visitors.

Some lodging, restaurants and other services are available when provided by concessioners or other entities. Reservations at park motels and RV parks or for services such as raft or kayak tours should be confirmed by contacting the service provider or visiting their websites.

“We appreciate that our park partners have continued to provide first-rate services, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support we have seen from our community,” said Todd Suess, acting park superintendent.

While basic visitor services have been restored, other services may be limited or unavailable during the lapse in appropriations, including visitor centers, ranger programs and special events. Visitors should visit the park website at nps.gov/lake while planning their visit to get the latest information on accessibility and available services.

For updates on the shutdown, please visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.

Source: NPS