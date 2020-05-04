Lake Mead National Recreation is Beginning to Increase Recreational Access to Pass Holders

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Lake Mead National Recreation Area is increasing recreational access for pass holders.

The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning at 9 a.m. May 2, the following park entrance stations in Nevada will be open to annual pass holders:

Boulder Entrance Station

Lake Mead Parkway Entrance Station

Lake Mead Boulevard Entrance Station

Northshore Entrance Station

Cottonwood Cove Entrance Station

Beginning 9 a.m. May 4, annual passes will also be required for the following locations in Arizona:

Willow Beach

Temple Bar

Katherine Landing

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, no transactions of currency will occur at the entrance station.

Parking lots, launch ramps, overlooks, beaches and picnic areas will reopen. Boats that are slipped at the marinas may leave their slips to recreate. Those within the trailer village or on live-aboard vessels may stay the night.

With public health in mind, the following locations and facilities in Nevada remain closed at this time:

Developed campgrounds

Nelson Landing, Saddle Cove, Government Wash, Crawdad Cove, 8.0, Stewarts Point, Nevada Telephone Cove, Six Mile Cove and Nine Mile Cove

Goldstrike Canyon Hot Springs

The Visitor Center and Park Headquarters in Boulder City

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount. At Lake Mead, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored.

We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to provide safe and clean public and workspaces for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services are limited. Most water- and land-based fuel stations remain closed. As always, bring water for you, your family and your pets.

When recreating, the public should follow local health areas orders, avoid crowding and practice Leave no Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/temporary-operational-adjustments.htm and social media channels.

Source: NPS