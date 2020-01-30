BOULDER CITY, Nevada – A $5.6 million pavement preservation project to improve roads within Lake Mead National Recreation Area will begin in early February.

The project will include cleaning, patching, resurfacing and re-marking roads and parking areas at Katherine Landing, Temple Bar, Eldorado Canyon, South Cove and the park headquarters and warehouse complex. Once completed, it will enhance the visitor experience and meet the park’s maintenance needs.

The work is scheduled to take place during daylight hours on weekdays through April. During construction, visitors may experience short delays along the roadways, and parking areas may be closed for a limited time.

Funding for this project is provided by the Lake Mead National Recreation Area cyclic maintenance fund and Federal Lands Transportation Program. The contractor is VSS International, Inc. from West Sacramento, California.

This is the second phase of the park’s overall pavement preservation project. Phase one, which was around $5 million, was completed in 2019.

Source: NPS