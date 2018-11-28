SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today, California State Parks and the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced the reopening of certain day-use areas and facilities at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area (Lake Oroville). The North and South Forebay day-use areas, aquatic center and visitor center are now open.

Other facilities that are reopening include:

Bidwell Canyon Main Entrance: The main gate is open but Big Pine and Gold Flat Campgrounds within Bidwell Canyon will remain closed.

The main gate is open but Big Pine and Gold Flat Campgrounds within Bidwell Canyon will remain closed. Bidwell Marina : The public ramp Stage III is open with controlled access through the Stage II DWR construction project area.

: The public ramp Stage III is open with controlled access through the Stage II DWR construction project area. Lime Saddle Marina : Parking lot restrictions are in place due to PG&E and DWR projects and the boat ramp is out of service. However, the marina is open.

: Parking lot restrictions are in place due to PG&E and DWR projects and the boat ramp is out of service. However, the marina is open. Northern Buttes District Office: Office will open and resume normal business hours starting Monday, December 3.

Lime Saddle Campground and Loafer Creek Campgrounds remain closed, as day-use areas are not available. For those with houseboats, please contact the marinas for additional information. Reservation holders are being asked to contact ReserveCalifornia™ at (800) 444-7275.

Lake Oroville is one of many state park units that was closed due to the Camp Fire. Other park units in the region that closed included Bidwell Mansion State Historic Park and Clay Pit State Vehicular Recreation Area. Bidwell Mansion reopened recently and tours will resume this coming Saturday, December 1. Clay Pit SVRA reopened today, November 27.

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the wildfires. Thank you to all of the firefighters, law enforcement and first responders, including California State Park’s rangers, lifeguards and staff members, for their help.

For the latest fire conditions and evacuations, please visit www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents.

Source: CA Dept of Parks and Recreation