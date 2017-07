On June 28 a small area on land was closed in Kane Creek Canyon of Padre Bay at Lake Powell. It was deemed unsafe for recreational activities due to potential exposure to human feces. Witnesses reported that a houseboat with more than 20 occupants did not comply with laws and regulations about the proper disposal of human waste. https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/news/kane-creek-closed.htm

Source:: Lake Powell Area Closed in Kane Creek Canyon of Padre Bay