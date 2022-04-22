Lake Powell Boat Ramps Available for the 2022 Boating Season

PAGE, Ariz. – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area welcomes visitors to Lake Powell for the 2022 boating season and encourages boaters to check the park website while planning their visit.

According to Superintendent William Shott, “Glen Canyon will always be a world-class destination and economic engine for our gateway communities and the region. There are many new places to explore, and the scenic shoreline of Lake Powell is always evolving. We look forward to another successful year, and a busy 2022 boating season. Despite the current low lake levels, we remain committed to providing at least one available boat ramp for launch and retrieval of motorized vessels of all sizes in both South Lake Powell and North Lake Powell. With fewer access points for motorized vessels this year, the park has also designated specific areas to launch and retrieve non-motorized paddlecraft.”

Motorized Launch Ramp Access This Summer

The park is pleased to announce that in South Lake Powell near Page, Ariz., the legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp is being rehabilitated to provide long-term, low-water access to lake elevation 3490. During construction, two lanes will remain open with boiler plate ramp extensions for motorized vessels of all sizes. The final concrete pour is scheduled for next week. After it cures for at least two weeks the construction will end for the season and all four lanes will be open 24/7. (Each lane is 25 feet wide; the total ramp width is 100 feet across.) In North Lake Powell, the Bullfrog North Ramp has been permanently extended to reach a lake elevation of 3525 feet. The last concrete pour is curing, and the project is anticipated to be completed May 1, 2022. Use of the ramp will be dependent on lake levels reaching 3525 or higher.

Alternate Access for Non-motorized Paddlecraft and Loading/Unloading Areas

To reduce ramp congestion on the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp in South Lake Powell, all private and commercial human-powered kayak/canoe and standup paddleboard users should access the lake on the Wahweap Main Ramp or the Antelope Point Public Ramp area. At the Wahweap Main Ramp, day-use-only parking spaces are available on the left side of the ramp and designated short-term loading and unloading area is available near the courtesy docks. Please follow the guidance provided on signage at these locations.

For safety reasons, the Wahweap Swim Beach and legacy Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp are closed to public access.

Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Operations

To prevent the spread of quagga mussels, after leaving Lake Powell all watercraft users, including human-powered paddlecraft, are required by law to adhere to “clean, drain and dry” protocols prior to launching in any other body of water. There may be crowding on the boat ramps and staff with the National Park Service, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, and Arizona Game and Fish Department will work hard to inspect boats departing the area and provide decontaminations to boats that require one. After leaving Lake Powell all boaters must follow the regulations of any state they will enter with their watercraft. For further information:

Dangling Rope Marina Closed

As previously announced, due to unprecedented low water conditions the Dangling Rope Marina will remain closed throughout 2022. Dangling Rope Marina has been the only place to obtain boat fuel between the Wahweap area in South Lake Powell and the Bullfrog area in North Lake Powell, a distance of approximately 100 miles. Boaters should plan ahead for their needs. For boaters averaging 20 to 25 mph, the trip to Bullfrog from Wahweap takes at least four to five hours. Fuel remains available at the Wahweap, Antelope Point and Bullfrog Marinas.

Safety Reminders

Dangers of the season require park visitors to monitor changing weather conditions and lake levels. Please expect congestion and exercise caution due to a higher concentration of boaters in all visitor use areas. Boaters should be aware that as water levels drop, channels may narrow leading to increased boat congestion. Always approach the shore with caution and watch for shallows and submerged debris. More safety information is available here: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/safety.htm; and here: https://stateparks.utah.gov/activities/boating/ten-things-you-need-to-know-before-you-boat/

We ask the public to be our partner in recreating responsibly by making every trip to Lake Powell safe and enjoyable. (For more information: https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/recreate-responsibly.htm.)

Information about the status of boat ramps and marina services on Lake Powell is available 24/7 at this link: https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm. Boaters should check the park’s website for the status of their preferred launch destination and consider planning their trips to avoid high-traffic times. Please follow the Leave No Trace Principles outlined at this link: https://lnt.org/why/7-principles/

The NPS recognizes the important role that launch ramps and marinas play in the economies of gateway communities and the numerous businesses that operate in the park. The park will continue to assess ramp operations and will adjust throughout the season, as needed.

Source: NPS