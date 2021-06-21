Lake Powell Changing Lake Levels Webpage Available With Status of Launch Ramps

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is pleased to announce information is available 24-7 on our website about Lake Powell’s fluctuating water levels and the status of water-based visitor services at: Changing Lake Levels – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov). Information on this new webpage will be updated regularly and we encourage visitors to check it often for the most current information about launch ramps and actions to address lowering lake levels.

Please be aware that due to drought, lower water levels expected over the next several months will impact water access points and boat launch areas on Lake Powell. The park is maintaining boat launch access uplake and downlake with temporary ramp extensions and other measures as lake levels continue to drop but not all ramps will be open. Please check our website often for updates.

Boaters are advised to check the status of their preferred launch destinations before heading to the lake. To relieve launch ramp congestion, please ready your boat at a nearby parking lot before driving to launch ramps. Please remember that passengers are prohibited from riding in a towed vessel. While recreating on the lake, exercise caution due to changing conditions. With lower water levels some channels and canyons on the lake will narrow requiring boat operators to be extra aware of their speed and proximity to other visitors.

The following Lake Powell launch ramps are open:

Wahweap Main Ramp – Open

Antelope Point Marina Business Ramp – Open (with valet fee)

Bullfrog North Ramp – Open

Bullfrog Main Ramp – Partially Open –Launching available on spur to the side of the main ramp via temporary ramp extensions that are 25 feet wide by 80 feet long

Halls Crossing Main Ramp – Open

The following Lake Powell launch ramps are closed to motorized vessels, but open to nonmotorized watercraft (kayaks, canoes, paddleboards):

Antelope Point Public Ramp

Stateline Ramp

Owners of non-motorized watercraft are advised to clean, drain, and dry their equipment to remove quagga mussels.

The following Lake Powell launch ramps are closed:

Bullfrog Main Launch Ramp

Hite Boat Ramp

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) Bullfrog Ferry Ramp

Halls Crossing Ferry Ramp

Colorado River Ramps:

Lees Ferry – Open

Hite North Wash Ramp – Open (with limited use only)

Due to significant wind damage, Dangling Rope Marina is closed, and no visitor services are available until further notice. Boaters are advised to plan accordingly before launching, as boat fuel is only available downlake at Wahweap or Antelope Point Marina and uplake at Bullfrog. The distance between the Wahweap area downlake and the Bullfrog/Halls Crossing area uplake is approximately 100 miles. For boaters averaging 20 to 25 mph, the Wahweap to Bullfrog 100- mile trip takes at least 4 to 5 hours without stopping.

Visitors to Bullfrog and Halls Crossing,Utah are advised that due to low water the Charles Hall Ferry is closed until further notice. Drivers will need to utilize Utah State Routes 276 and 95 instead of the ferry.

When planning a trip Glen Canyon visitors can expedite their arrival by purchasing their passes ahead of time at these links: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Site Pass in Arizona – Recreation.gov or Glen Canyon Weekly Boat Pass in Arizona – Recreation.gov. After departing the lake, visitors can speed up the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspections for quagga mussels by cleaning and draining their vessels as they wait in line.

The park’s busy season is underway. We urge visitors to always recreate responsibly and to monitor changing weather conditions and lake levels. Always approach the shore with caution and watch for shallows and submerged debris. More safety information is available here: Safety – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov); and here: Ten Things You Need To Know Before You Boat. Please follow Leave No Trace principles..

A safe and enjoyable park experience begins at home. Prior to visiting, visitors are encouraged to become aware of current alerts available here: Alerts & Conditions – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov). The park wishes everyone an enjoyable and safe experience!

Source: NPS