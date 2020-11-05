Lakeshore Road at Lake Mead to be Repaved, Delays Expected November 2-30

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Visitors to Lake Mead may experience delays along Lakeshore Road, due to a repaving project from November 2-30, 2020.

During the Southern Nevada Water Authority Intake Number 3 Project, heavy equipment used Lakeshore Road from U.S. Highway 93 to Saddle Cove for many years. As part of their permit, SNWA is required to repave the road due to the wear and tear created by the equipment.

Starting November 2, crews will begin milling and repaving the road near the turnoff to the Lake Mead RV Village. Most construction will occur during the day Mondays – Thursdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, repaving on the section from Highway 93 to just north of the NPS fee gate may occur at night Monday – Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., due to the complicated traffic patterns and the desire to minimize impacts to park guests.

During work hours, the road will be limited to one lane. Flaggers and a pilot car will keep traffic moving with no longer than a 15-minute wait time.

After hours, Mondays-Thursdays, both lanes will be open, but one lane may have a milled surface.

Bicyclists may want to consider detouring to the River Mountains Loop Trail until construction is complete.

Fridays-Sundays, both lanes will be open with no restrictions.

Source: NPS