Land Donation Closes, Adding 280 Acres to Florissant Fossil Beds

Dec. 23, 2020 – On Monday, December 21, the National Park Service closed on a 280-acre donated parcel at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in Colorado. This addition creates more access to address wildfire mitigation on the western side of the monument and provides additional montane habitat. This donation was made possible through the generosity of the local landowner and by way of Congress through the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, passed in 2019.

Source: NPS