Lees Ferry Road Traffic Delays Dec. 7 to 31

Visitors to Lees Ferry are advised to expect traffic delays on the Lees Ferry Road near the Paria River Bridge beginning on Monday, Dec. 7 and daily through Dec. 31, 2020. The Lees Ferry Road is located between Marble Canyon, Arizona and Lees Ferry, in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Traffic controls will be in place to ensure an orderly flow of traffic into one lane to cross the construction zone. Travelers are advised to plan for daily one-lane closures, with delays anticipated to be less than 10 minutes in each direction, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Outside of these hours, the road will be open to two lanes. Travelers are advised to exercise caution at all times as they drive through the construction area.

After Dec. 31, crews will be out of the traffic pattern of the bridge deck and will be working under the bridge repairing abutments and aprons with little or no traffic control necessary.

Rehabilitation of the Paria River Bridge is being completed in partnership with the Federal Highways Administration. The project is needed because streambed material is very erodible and the river periodically experiences very high and fast flows. The project and traffic control are being completed by a contractor. Incorporated into the project design are measures for protection of the park’s natural and cultural resources. The park apologizes for any inconvenience the project may cause and thanks all users for their attention to safety.

Source: NPS