Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail 2021 Annual Report Released

OMAHA, NE. – Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail has released its 2021 Annual Report. The report documents a year of work with partners across the U.S. to commemorate and protect the 4,900-mile-long historic route of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.



Highlights of the report include new partnerships and programs.



In 2021, Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail entered into a three-year agreement with the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) to find and share the stories of Native American Tribes that intersect with the Lewis and Clark Trail.



The Lewis and Clark Trail Junior Ranger program launched at 30 locations in 2021 and received an award from the National Association for Interpretation.



At year’s end, the trail office also celebrated the transition of the Honoring Tribal Legacies program to its new caretakers, the National Indian Education Association (NIEA).



“The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail office had a very good year with many successes despite, and maybe even because of, the challenges we faced,” said Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Superintendent Mark Weekely. “The challenges have come from many directions, but the successes came from how we responded.”



The 2021 Annual Report also details new signage along the Eastern portion of the trail, an updated park atlas, and the launch of LewisandClark.Travel.



Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail issues annual reports to mark milestones in its work with partners across the country. To find the 2021 Annual Report as well educational content and information about the many historic sites and visitor centers along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, visit the official website: www.nps.gov/lecl.



ABOUT THE LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL. The 4,900-mile-long Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail follows the route of the Lewis and Clark Expedition across North America and passes through the territories of more than sixty tribes. For additional information about the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, please call 402-661-1806 or visit www.nps.gov/lecl and join the conversation by following @LewisandClarkNHT.

Source: NPS