Solar cars to travel 1700+ miles along portions of the Oregon Trail in the American Solar Challenge 2018 in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of the National Trails System

Omaha, Nebraska – This summer, national and international collegiate solar car teams are coming to Omaha! The American Solar Challenge (ASC) has chosen Omaha as its starting point for an exciting 1,700-mile cross-country solar car endurance rally. Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail will be hosting the start of this exciting rally on Friday, July 13, 2018, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The solar cars will be on display at the Lewis and Clark Landing on Friday, July 13 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The event will include live music, historical reenactors, and food trucks.

The solar cars will start their westward journey on Saturday, July 14 at 8:00 a.m. departing from the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Headquarters and Visitor Center at 601 Riverfront Drive in Omaha. Both events are free and open to the public.

From July 14-22, 2018, the American Solar Challenge will feature collegiate solar car teams in a road rally style event traveling more than 1700 miles, following portions of the Oregon National Historic Trail and other trails through Nebraska, Wyoming, Idaho, and Oregon.

In partnership with the National Park Service, this event will help commemorate the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System and the 175th anniversary of the Oregon Trail. Various stops along the route will give visitors the unique opportunity to see the solar cars, meet the teams, participate in local activities, and contrast stories from the past with the possibilities of the future.

Learn more about the American Solar Challenge at http:// americansolarchallenge.org/

The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail invites you to #FindYourTrail along the 3,700 mile route during this 2018 anniversary year. There are more than 100 sites along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail. Today’s Trail is the product of many diverse groups: federal, tribal, state and local agencies, and public and private organizations. These groups work together to provide opportunities for visitors to experience and learn about the Lewis and Clark Expedition and its many stories. Check out the maps page of our website to find sites near you. https://www.nps.gov/lecl/ index.htm

Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail traverses over 3700 miles across the states of Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon. It is part of the National Park Service. Its headquarters is located at 601 Riverfront Drive in Omaha, Nebraska where there is a small Visitors Center open to the public year-round. Visitors can obtain America the Beautiful Passes, to include the Annual, Active Military, Senior, Access, and Every Kid in a Park, by stopping by the Visitor Center during open hours.

For additional information on Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, please call 402-661-1804 or visit www.nps.gov/lecl and join the conversation at www.facebook.com/ lewisandclarknht.