Lightning Causes Entrance Fire in Mesa Verde

The Entrance Fire was reported to Mesa Verde Dispatch on July 21, 2020 at approximately 4:15 pm. This lightning caused fire is located near the trailer parking lot at the entrance of the park. As of the morning of July 22, 2020, this fire is approximately 1.5 acres. Personnel supporting this fire include NPS, US Forest Service employees, and resources from Mancos and Cortez. Crews are currently working on mopping up and extinguishing any interior hot spots. The fire is currently being managed by Mesa Verde National Park.

The park is open. Services are not impacted at this time. Due to extreme fire danger and Covid-19 precautions, there are limited services and facilities available in the park. The current fire ban, enacted on May 24, 2020, remains in effect. Please do not stop in the roadway, allow fire personnel to have right of way, and remember drones are prohibited in Mesa Verde National Park.

Source: NPS