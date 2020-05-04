Lone Palm Trail Temporary Closed May 1-Sept 30

GOLDSTRIKE CANYON, ARIZONA HOT SPRING TRAILS REMAIN CLOSED THROUGH SEPT 30

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – A temporary emergency closure will go into effect for an area that has become known as Lone Palm Trail, beginning May 2, due to a spike in emergency public safety incidents.

First responders have conducted nine search and rescues on this trail within the past 45 days, compared to one search and rescue during the same period last year. The incidents have lasted an average of four hours each, with one occurring from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The area, located off U.S. Highway 93 in Arizona, will be closed until Sept. 30, 2020.

“This social trail is extremely strenuous. People are miscalculating their abilities. Many have become lost and don’t bring enough water. Providing rescues on this trail during triple-digit heat is endangering their lives and the lives of rescue crews,” said Margaret L. Goodro, superintendent. “We will reopen the area in the fall, when temperatures are cooler.”

Goldstrike Canyon and Arizona Hot Spring trails were closed earlier than normal this season in response to COVID-19. They will remain closed from now through Sept. 30, as well. They usually close for the season May 15.

The River Mountains Loop Trail and Historic Railroad Trail remain open. Those who choose to hike should limit hikes to the morning when it’s cooler, bring lots of water and take breaks often.

Source: NPS