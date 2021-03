Lonely Dell Waterline Construction Affects Access Through March 27 at Glen Canyon NRA

Visitors to the historic Weaver House at Lees Ferry are advised that waterline construction will affect parking and access through March 27, 2021. Trenching for the waterline has run into rock causing a delay in reopening the road. The park apologizes for any inconvenience the project may cause and thanks all visitors for their attention to safety. Lees Ferry is located 42 miles from Page, Arizona via Highway 89 south and Highway 89A west to Marble Canyon.

