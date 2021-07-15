Aug 7 – Lost Church Backcountry Hike at Pecos Natl Historical Park in New Mexico

Pecos, NM:– Pecos National Historical Park will offer a hike with Park Archaeologist Jeremy Moss to the site of the Lost Church on Saturday, August 7th. Along the one-mile roundtrip hike to the ruins of the church, also known as the Ortiz Church, you will explore the fascinating history of some of the earliest missionary efforts in Northern New Mexico. The church, which dates from 1617-1621, was first described and mapped by Adolph Bandelier in 1880. Much has been learned about this historical treasure since then. Come see for yourself!

This two-hour program is an off-trail hike along uneven terrain through areas frequented by snakes. Reservations are required and space is limited to 15 participants. Attendees will meet at the Visitor Center at 8:30 a.m.

For more information and to make reservations, contact Pecos NHP at (505) 757-7241.

You will also find our listings on New Mexico True website and Tourism Santa Fe. Please like us on Facebook or Instagram.

From I-25: Due to upcoming road construction, it is recommended that visitors take the Rowe Exit, #307. Follow signs. From Highway 63, the park will be on your left.

Source: NPS