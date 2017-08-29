The Farm Bureau reports,

“From the California Department of Food & Agriculture: A dangerous disease, west Nile virus, has returned to California this summer. A total of eight horses have been confirmed positive for the disease in Glenn, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern (2), Riverside, Plumas, and San Joaquin counties.

“Six horses were unvaccinated and two horses had unknown vaccination status. Five horses died or were euthanized and three horses are recovering. Once again, we remind horse owners to have their animals vaccinated. It offers them maximum protection against the disease. And once vaccinations occur, horse owners should be checking regularly with their veterinarians to make sure they stay current.”

Source: Farm Bureau