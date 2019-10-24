SPRINGDALE, UT –Zion National Park will be closing Lower Emerald Pool Trail Monday through Thursday and reopen Friday through Sunday for the next few weeks starting Monday, October 21, 2019. A full closure for major trail repairs will commence on Lower Emerald Pool Trail in November lasting until spring 2020 and will remain closed during the upcoming holiday season.

Middle Emerald Pool Trail is situated above Lower Emerald Pool Trail and will connect hikers to the Sand Bench Trail and Upper Emerald Pool Trail when reopened. This moderate trail has been closed since January 2011. The work on Middle and Lower Emerald Pools Trails are not connected to recent rockslides in the park.

Upper Emerald Pool Trail will remain accessible from the Kayenta Trail which begins from Shuttle Stop 6, The Grotto.

We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we continue to work on reopening trails damaged by landslides and precipitation events. For up to date trail information, please stop by the visitor centers, visit https://www.nps.gov/zion/index.htm, or follow us on https://twitter.com/zionnps.

Source: NPS