

COOLIDGE, AZ – Casa Grande Ruins National Monument will host a luminary event on Wednesday, February 12th. A short program will begin at 6:00 pm then time will be allowed until 8:00 pm for photography, self-guided exploration, and questions. The Friends of Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, a non-profit organization that supports the park, will serve cookies and hot cocoa. Experience the monument after hours with glowing luminaries to light your way.

This event takes place just two days before the 80th anniversary of Frank Pinkley’s death on February 14th, 1940. Pinkley was the first resident custodian of Casa Grande Ruins and later the first Superintendent of the Southwestern Monuments. To pay tribute to this special man the monument will be showing the Ken Burn’s film featurette, “The Boss”, produced along with his film series, “The National Parks – America’s Best Idea.” The bookstore, operated by Western National Parks Association, a non-profit cooperation association of the National Park Service, will be open for sales.

Those who want to attend must be in the gate before 7:15 pm at the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument located at 1100 W Ruins Drive, Coolidge AZ, 85128. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight and a camera.

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument protects the multi-story Great House and the ruins of other ancient structures built by the people of the Sonoran Desert over 800 years ago. The monument is open daily from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, May through September, and from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, October through April, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Independence Day holidays. Directions and additional information are available on the monument’s website, http://www.nps.gov/cagr. You may call (520) 723-3172, or follow us on Facebook by searching for Casa Grande Ruins National Monument.

Source: NPS