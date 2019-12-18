The National Park Service is pleased to announce the return of Davis Maho, Hopi weaver, for a weekend of demonstrations. Davis was an Artist in Residence at Tuzigoot National Monument in 2018. He will be at Tuzigoot on Saturday, December 28th, and Montezuma Castle on Sunday, December 29th from 10:00am-2:00pm. Davis is a skilled weaver from First Mesa who also creates hyperrealism paintings. His artwork is inspired by life at Hopi and will be available for sale. He will have his loom set up and will discuss different weaving techniques with visitors who wish to watch.

Our staff will make every effort to ensure that children and adults of all abilities are fully included in all of our recreation programs, facilities, and parks. For questions about accessible amenities or to let us know how we may best meet your needs in any of our programs, please call Krystina Isaac, Lead Interpreter at (928) 567-3322×228.

These events are sponsored by Western National Parks Association, a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service. Visitors’ tax-free purchases in WNPA bookstores help WNPA provide direct support to 71 NPS units across the American West. More information can be found at www.wnpa.org.

