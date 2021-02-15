Main Ramp at Bullfrog Marina Closing Feb 12 2021 – Alternative Locations Available

Visitors to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are advised that due to low water levels the main launch ramp at Bullfrog Marina will close on February 12, 2021. The north launch ramp at Bullfrog Marina remains open and available to all boaters. In addition, a launch location adjacent to the eastern side of the main launch ramp will be available beginning February 12, 2021 for vessels up to 20 feet in length.

A safe and enjoyable park experience begins at home. The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We ask the public to be our partner in recreating responsibly, by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.

Dangers of the winter season require park visitors to monitor changing weather conditions and lower lake levels. Anyone recreating on the water is advised to wear life jackets, including users of kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards. Utah law requires all boats to have at least one wearable U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket for each person on board. All boat passengers who are 12 years old and younger must wear a properly sized Coast Guard approved life jacket whenever a boat is in operation. For more information: Ten Things You Need To Know Before You Boat. Follow Leave No Trace principles.

The park wishes everyone an enjoyable and safe winter season!

Source: NPS