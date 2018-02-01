After pleading guilty in federal court to possession of a controlled substance, a man has been sentenced to two years probation. Domenic Joseph Robertazzi, age 26, must also participate in a substance abuse treatment program at his own expense.

The charge arose from a March 2017 report of possible drug sales and trade by an employee of a concession operation in Grand Canyon National Park. Robertazzi was believed to be trading prescription drugs for outstanding bar tabs, and was witnessed selling a controlled substance inside the park.

Advertisement

The case was investigated by US Park Rangers of Grand Canyon National Park and a Special Agent with the NPS Investigative Services Branch. As part of the terms of his sentence, Robertazzi must pay a criminal monetary penalty of $1,000 to the US District Court of Arizona. He is also banned from all areas administered by the National Park Service for the duration of his probation.

Source: NPS