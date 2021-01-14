Man sentenced to prison after violent altercation in Grand Canyon National Park

January 14, 2021 – Following an investigation by Special Agents of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) and US Park Rangers, a man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for disorderly conduct-fighting and interfering with agency functions by resisting arrest within Grand Canyon National Park.

At a recent court hearing, Alberto Ancelmo Lopez, age 23, was sentenced to 90 days incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation. He must complete substance abuse treatment and is banned from Grand Canyon National Park for the duration of his probation.

The charges stemmed from an incident on December 8, 2020 on the South Rim of the park. Court documents show that US Park Rangers responded to a report of a violent altercation between two individuals. One of the individuals subsequently identified as Lopez refused the rangers’ commands and continuously resisted arrest, ultimately assaulting a ranger.

The case was prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona. Victim support and services were provided by Coconino County Victim Witness Services.

Source: NPS