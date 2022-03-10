Mather Campground road improvement project to continue this summer within Grand Canyon National Park

A project to repave roads and parking areas within Mather Campground at Grand Canyon National Park will begin in early June and continue through October 2022. Periodic closures will occur within Mather Campground throughout the summer and a fixed number of sites will be available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

The repaving will take place one loop at a time and campers booking reservations through www.recreation.gov will notice the following loop closures in effect beginning June 1, 2022 (closures subject to change):

To accommodate potential delays in the repaving schedule due to summer weather, Mather Campground staff will be offering up to 90 campsites on a first-come, first-served basis each day from July through September. Visitors interested in reserving these campsites should arrive early, in person, to the Mather Kiosk Station, located at the entrance to Mather Campground near Market Plaza Road. Beginning in June, the Mather Kiosk Station hours will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. These hours are subject to change due to staffing levels.

Throughout the period of construction, campers should be aware of noise from construction between the hours of 7 a.m.-6 p.m. most days of the week.

The paving project is one part of a two-year project to repair and repave all campground loops within Mather Campground. During this time, deteriorated asphalt will be removed, and contractors will lay new asphalt. Improvements to Mather Campground will preserve its integrity as a popular camping destination and will provide safe access to visitors for years to come.

The total cost of the paving project is approximately $3.9 million, coming from Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) funding and Cyclic Maintenance funding. This two-year, $4.7 million project is a joint effort between the Federal Highways Administration and the National Park Service (NPS).

Information on the construction schedule, and regular project updates will be posted on the park website at www.nps.gov/grca.

Source: NPS