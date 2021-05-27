Memorial Day at Lake Powell

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area welcomes visitors to Lake Powell for the Memorial Day holiday and advises there likely will be congestion in all visitor use areas. Please be aware that due to Bureau of Reclamation projections for lower water levels expected over the next several months, water access points and boat launch areas on Lake Powell will be impacted. The following status report is current as of May 25, 2021.

The following Lake Powell launch ramps are open. Boaters are advised to check the status of their preferred launch destinations before heading to the lake. With fewer launch ramps available, please anticipate and plan for increased congestion. To relieve launch ramp congestion, please ready your boat at a nearby parking lot before driving to launch ramps:

Wahweap Main Ramp – Open

Antelope Point Business Ramp – Open

Bullfrog North Ramp – Open

Halls Crossing Main Ramp – Open

To the extent possible, the park will work to maintain boat launch access uplake and downlake if lake levels continue to drop by using temporary ramp extensions. Please check our website often for updates and current conditions.

The following Lake Powell launch ramps are closed to motorized vessels, but open to non-motorized watercraft (kayaks, canoes, paddleboards). Owners of non-motorized watercraft are advised to clean, drain, and dry their equipment to remove quagga mussels.

Antelope Point Public Ramp

Stateline Ramp

The following Lake Powell launch ramps are closed:

Bullfrog Main Launch Ramp

Hite Boat Ramp

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) Bullfrog Ferry Ramp

Halls Crossing Ferry Ramp

Colorado River Ramps:

Lees Ferry – Open

Hite North Wash Ramp – Open (with limited use only)

Due to recent wind damage, Dangling Rope Marina is closed, and no visitor services are available until further notice. The Dangling Rope Marina is located midlake and is accessed only by water. There will be no boat fuel, water, ice, marina store, café, lift station or restrooms until further notice. Boaters are advised to plan accordingly before launching at Wahweap or Bullfrog/Halls Crossing, as boat fuel is only available downlake at Wahweap or Antelope Point Marina and uplake at Bullfrog. The distance between the Wahweap area downlake and the Bullfrog/Halls Crossing area uplake is approximately 100 miles. For boaters averaging 20 to 25 mph, the Wahweap to Bullfrog 100-mile trip takes at least 4 to 5 hours without stopping.

Visitors to Bullfrog and Halls Crossing, Utah are advised that due to low water the Charles Hall Ferry is closed until further notice. Drivers will need to utilize Utah State Routes 276 and 95 instead of the ferry.

Long lines and limited parking will be expected throughout the park during the upcoming holiday and throughout the summer season. Visitors can help alleviate congestion by purchasing their passes ahead of time at these links: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Site Pass in Arizona – Recreation.gov or Glen Canyon Weekly Boat Pass in Arizona – Recreation.gov

The park’s busy season is underway, and visitors are advised to expect congestion and exercise caution in all visitor use areas. Dangers of the season require park visitors to monitor changing weather conditions and lake levels. Visitors are advised to exercise caution due to a higher concentration of boaters in the same area. Boaters should be aware that as water levels drop, channels may narrow leading to increased boat congestion. Always approach the shore with caution and watch for shallows and submerged debris. More safety information is available here: Safety – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov); and here: Ten Things You Need To Know Before You Boat. Please follow Leave No Trace principles.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We ask the public to be our partner in recreating responsibly by following CDC guidance. A safe and enjoyable park experience begins at home. Prior to visiting, visitors are encouraged to become aware of current alerts available here: Alerts & Conditions – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

The park wishes everyone an enjoyable and safe experience!

Source: NPS