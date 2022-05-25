Memorial Day Weekend is a busy time to visit Zion National Park

National Park Service may temporarily close entrances to reduce crowding and congestion

SPRINGDALE, Utah –There is never a bad time to visit Zion, but if you plan to travel to the park during Memorial Day Weekend, the National Park Service (NPS) wants you to know what to expect. In 2021, Zion recorded about 100,000 visits from Friday to Monday.

The NPS anticipates:

Long lines at entrance stations, visitor centers, restrooms, and at trailheads.

Lengthy waits to board park shuttles in Springdale and Zion National Park.

Intermittent closures at the park’s east and south vehicle entrance stations.

Heavy traffic in Springdale and throughout the park.

“If you visit this weekend, pack your patience,” Jonathan Shafer, park spokesperson said. “We want you to enjoy your visit, and we want to be realistic about what you can expect during your time in the park. Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is about seven miles long and has about a dozen well-known hikes to offer. Be prepared to see lots of other people, be aware that parking usually fills early in the day and remember that we may close vehicle entrance gates to reduce crowding and congestion.”



When vehicle entrances temporarily close, drivers will not be able to enter the park. If you need to travel through the park during the holiday weekend and you do not plan to stop for recreation, consider alternate routes such as:

Utah 20.

Utah 14.

US 89 – Arizona 389 – Utah 59.

Recreate Responsibly

Be patient with rangers and other visitors . Busy weekends can be stressful, and we need your help to make sure everyone enjoys their national park.

. Busy weekends can be stressful, and we need your help to make sure everyone enjoys their national park. Be careful with fire in campgrounds or picnic areas due to hot and dry conditions.

in campgrounds or picnic areas due to hot and dry conditions. Drink plenty of water and watch for signs of heat stress.

and watch for signs of heat stress. Park only in designated parking areas . Illegally parked vehicles can harm park plants and animals and may be ticketed or towed.

. Illegally parked vehicles can harm park plants and animals and may be ticketed or towed. Pack it In – Pack it Out . Take everything you bring into the park out again. This helps protect plants, animals, and history and reduces the amount of trash NPS staff need to manage.

. Take everything you bring into the park out again. This helps protect plants, animals, and history and reduces the amount of trash NPS staff need to manage. Go Before You Go. Use restrooms at trailheads and shuttle stops before venturing out on trails.

Learn more about summer operations in Zion, check our social media, and visit our website for the latest park information.