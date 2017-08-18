Due to a late season freeze in southwest Colorado, some common food sources for bears, like acorns, chokecherries, and serviceberries, are present in much smaller quantities this summer. The absence of these food sources have left bears looking for alternative food sources across this area of the state, and have increased their contact with humans. The park is asking visitors to help keep wildlife wild. https://www.nps.gov/meve/learn/news/17-16_increased_bear_activity.htm

