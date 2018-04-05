The Mesa Verde Museum Association (MVMA), Mesa Verde National Park, and Durango Area Tourism Office (DATO) are pleased to announce there will soon be a Durango based location to purchase Mesa Verde cliff dwelling tour tickets and related merchandise. The new MVMA bookstore opens April 9, 2018, with tour ticket sales beginning April 15, at the Durango Welcome Center, located at 802 Main Ave, Durango, Colorado.

“The Mesa Verde Museum Association has sought a location in Durango for many years,” said Teri Paul, Executive Director of the Mesa Verde Museum Association. “We are thrilled to be able to provide this service for visitors and the park.” The location of the new bookstore will be advantageous to both the park and downtown Durango businesses. Frank Lockwood, Executive Director with DATO, expressed,” “We are thrilled to work with Mesa Verde to enhance visitor itineraries in our region. This mutually beneficial partnership will help raise awareness and drive new visitation for both destinations, while providing an incredible value-added service to visitors.” Cliff Spencer, Mesa Verde’s Superintendent, added, “We’re very excited to make Mesa Verde tour tickets available to visitors and residents in the Durango area. I’d like to thank our partners, the Mesa Verde Museum Association and the Durango Area Tourism Office, in making this opportunity a reality.”

Source: NPS