You are invited to participate in the Mesa Verde National Park 2020 Winterfest! on Friday, February 28, 2020. Enjoy a unique opportunity to explore Mesa Verde’s Morefield Campground, and the Meadow Bliss and Cottontail Loop trails in the moonlight by snowshoe or skis. Join us for night sky viewing (conditions permitting) and complementary hot chocolate near the Morefield Campground Store. All activities take place from 6:00 pm to 9 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Please bring a headlamp and dress warmly.

Additional Details.

Morefield Campground is located four miles past the park’s entrance station, and parking is available at the Morefield Village parking lot.

A limited number of adult and child snowshoes will be available for checkout during the event.

Activities are subject to cancellation due to weather or road conditions. In the event of inadequate snow, the park will still host the event, and encourage people to come hike the trails and enjoy the evening.

Please call 970-529-4461 for more information.

Source: NPS