Mile-and-a-Half Rest House composting toilet facility on Bright Angel Trail closed March 18-April 6 2022

March 18 through April 6, 2022, the Mile-and-a-Half composting toilet facility will be temporarily unavailable on the Bright Angel Trail. Hikers should plan ahead before entering the canyon and use either the restroom facilities at the Bright Angel Trailhead or at the Three-Mile Rest House.

Grand Canyon trail crew staff, along with contractors, will close the Mile-and-a-Half composting toilet facility on the Bright Angel Trail for much needed maintenance and evacuation. The tanks must be completely evacuated to perform the necessary maintenance.

For updates on trail status, please visit Grand Canyon’s Critical Backcountry Updates webpage here: https://go.nps.gov/trailstatus.

Source: NPS