JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Twentynine Palms, California – 76 year old, Joshua Tree resident, David Sewell was found alive by searchers around 11am Tuesday morning. Sewell, who had entered the park on Saturday morning to hike in the Johnny Lang Canyon area of the park, was conscious and talking when searchers made contact with him. Due to the distance and nature of the terrain, the subject was evacuated by CHP helicopter to the Quail Springs parking lot where he was transported by Morongo Basin Ambulance to Hi Desert Medical Center. At this time, his medical condition is unknown. The California Highway Patrol and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department provided valuable aid and assistance to park search and rescue operations.

Source: NPS