Missing Hiker Rescued in Big Bend National Park

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on November 17, National Park Service search and rescue teams located 25-year-old Christy Perry who was missing since November 9 in Big Bend National Park. Perry was found awake and talking approximately 1/4 mile below the summit of the Lost Mine Trail.
Searchers from the National Park Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Los Diablos Fire Fire Crew, Texas Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Texas Department of Public Safety had been searching since November 15 when Perry was reported overdue from a trip to Big Bend National Park. Perry is being transported by Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter to Odessa, Texas, for medical attention. No additional information is available at this time.
Big Bend National Park rangers would like to thank all who participated in this search, and the public for their concern and assistance in helping spread the request for information.