A hiker reported overdue was found in the Lost Palms Oasis area late Friday afternoon. 36 year old, New Zealand native, Claire Nelson had been reported overdue by friends on Friday morning. Searchers from Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue, Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept and California Highway Patrol launched an immediate search.

Nelson’s vehicle was found in the Lost Palms Oasis/Mastodon Peak trailhead parking area and she was spotted by helicopter in the search area. Nelson was alive, conscious and talking with rescuers. Nelson fell while hiking and sustained suspected broken bones.

Park officials advise hikers to always let someone know where you plan to hike and what time you plan to return. Always carry more water than you think you will need.

Source: NPS

