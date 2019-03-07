Searchers from Joshua Tree National Park located the body of a man who had been reported missing. The subject, Marty Kenny, was found approximately 9:30 am Friday morning. The 43 year old, San Diego resident’s last contact was around noon on February 26. Friends located his vehicle in the parking lot of the Pine City Backcountry Board and notified park rangers on Thursday, February 28.

An immediate search turned up the subject’s campsite and personal items. A combined operation consisting of Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Riverside County Search and Rescue and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department resumed the search Friday morning and found Mr. Kenny in the Pine City area of the park. An investigation into the cause of death is being handled by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Source: NPS