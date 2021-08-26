Missing Person Arturo Hernandez Found on Hermit Trail at Grand Canyon National Park

August 24, 2021 –Grand Canyon, Ariz. – The National Park Service (NPS) has successfully located missing person, Arturo Hernandez.

On Tuesday, August 24 at approximately 2 p.m., search and rescue personnel located Hernandez via helicopter along the Hermit Trail near Breezy Point. At this time, Hernandez is in stable condition and awaiting helicopter evacuation.

On Monday, August 23 at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of two overdue hikers on the Hermit Trail within Grand Canyon National Park. Several hours later one overdue hiker reached the trailhead without incident. The other hiker, 48-year-old Arturo Hernandez of Surprise, Arizona was reported missing and was last seen east of Hermit Creek Camp on the Tonto Trail on August 22 at approximately 11 a.m.

Source: NPS