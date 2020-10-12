Missing Person at Zion National Park

October 13, 2020 – SPRINGDALE, UT – Currently, search operations for Holly Suzanne Courtier are ongoing at Zion National Park.

Zion National Park Rangers along with Washington County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate this missing person case and are requesting your assistance in the locating of Holly Suzanne Courtier.

Ms. Courtier is 38 years old, 5’3” and 100 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She may possibly be wearing the following items: a Pistil Gray Trucker Hat, a Patagonia Black Nano Puff Jacket, a Dark Tank Top, a Danner Trail Gray Hiking Boots, and an Osprey Blue Multi-Day Pack.

The following items could possibly be with Ms. Courtier: a Kuhl Cream Open-front Hoody, a Rumple Nanoloft Puffy Blanket, and a Camouflage Doublesize Hammock.

Ms. Courtier was last seen on October 6, 2020. Her intended travel plan is unknown and her current whereabouts are unknown.

If you have any information regarding this individual, contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009.

October 9: Can you help find a missing person in Zion National Park?

US Park Rangers of Zion National Park are seeking tips from the public to help locate a missing person. Holly Suzanne Courtier was last seen in the park on October 6, 2020 at about 1:30 p.m. Courtier was dropped off at the Grotto parking area by a private shuttle, and was scheduled to be picked up at 4:40 p.m. that same day. She did not return for her scheduled pickup.

Courtier is 38 years old, 5’03” tall, and weighs approximately 100 (updated from 125) pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Her intended travel plan from the Grotto parking area and her current whereabouts are unknown. An active search for her is underway in Zion National Park, and US Park Rangers are investigating this missing person case with Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Information from other hikers and visitors is often very valuable for missing person investigations. If you may have seen Courtier, if you have information that could help locate her, or if you were in the area of the Grotto on October 6, please contact us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know – go.usa.gov/xPd8J

⁣⁣CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009⁣⁣

ONLINE form www.nps.gov/ISB > “Submit a Tip”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ EMERGENCY dial 9-1-1⁣⁣

[Image of missing person Holly S. Courtier provided by Zion National Park.]

ISB: the Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service www.nps.gov/ISB

